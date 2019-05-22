English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jakarta Governor Says Six Dead After Unrest Following Indonesia Election Result
Civil unrest followed the confirmation of President Joko Widodo's victory by election commission.
Protesters shout as anti-riot policemen stand guard during a protest near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Jakarta: Six people have died and 200 injured in civil unrest in the Indonesian capital, its governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday after the election commission confirmed President Joko Widodo had won last month's election.
"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," the governor told broadcaster TVOne.
"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.
"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," the governor told broadcaster TVOne.
"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Left for West of Westeros in Game of Thrones. We Know Where It Is
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results