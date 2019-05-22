Take the pledge to vote

Jakarta Governor Says Six Dead After Unrest Following Indonesia Election Result

Civil unrest followed the confirmation of President Joko Widodo's victory by election commission.

Reuters

May 22, 2019
Jakarta Governor Says Six Dead After Unrest Following Indonesia Election Result
Protesters shout as anti-riot policemen stand guard during a protest near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Jakarta: Six people have died and 200 injured in civil unrest in the Indonesian capital, its governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday after the election commission confirmed President Joko Widodo had won last month's election.

"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," the governor told broadcaster TVOne.

"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.​
