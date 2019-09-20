Japan Agrees to Hold Bilateral Talks with South Korea Over Move to Tighten Exports in WTO Dispute
Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a briefing there was no immediate plan for him to meet with his South Korean counterpart.
A South Korean protester holds a banner to denouncing the Japanese government's decision on their exports to South Korea in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul (AP)
Tokyo: Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara said on Friday that Tokyo would hold talks with Seoul over Japan's move to tighten export controls to South Korea, agreeing to Seoul's request for consultations as part of a dispute settlement through the World Trade Organisation.
"We will make arrangements through diplomatic channels," Sugawara told a news conference.
Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a briefing there was no immediate plan for him to meet with his South Korean counterpart.
Earlier this week, South Korea initiated a WTO dispute against Japan's export curbs involving three materials used in smartphone chips and displays. South Korea will seek the end of the export curbs through the bilateral consultations, and if the talks do not resolve the issues, it will request a WTO panel ruling on the cases, the South Korean trade minister has said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Accused of Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast