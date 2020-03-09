English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Japan Airlines Cabin Attendant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Japan Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KAZUHIRO NOGI)

  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Tokyo: A Japan Airlines Co Ltd cabin attendant has tested positive for coronavirus, the airline said on Monday, the latest case in what has become a widening outbreak for Japan.

The infection comes after local media reported that one person in Kanagawa prefecture had died from the virus, bringing the country's death toll so far to 15, including seven from the quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus including about 700 from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last month. The virus has spread rapidly around the world, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 3,600 deaths.

