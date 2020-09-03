Japan Coastguard Rescues One Person In Search For Missing NZ Livestock Ship

WELLINGTON/TOKYO: Japan’s coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying livestock that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as typhoon Maysak lashed the region.

The Gulf Livestock 1 departed Napier in New Zealand on Aug. 14 with 5,867 cattle and 43 crew members on board, bound for the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China. The journey was expected to take about 17 days, New Zealand’s foreign ministry told Reuters.

The ship sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan. Strong winds and rains from typhoon Maysak were hampering rescue efforts.

The crew was made up of 39 members from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said one person was rescued on Wednesday night (Tokyo time) during the search for the ship after being spotted adrift wearing a life jacket.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry said it was providing consular assistance to the families of two New Zealanders aboard.

Path of the Gulf Livestock 1 livestock carrier https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/xklpynjkwvg/GulfLivestock1Path.png

