Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Japan; Tsunami Warning Issued, Power Cut Off
The meteorological agency said some waves were expected to have already reached some coastlines of Yamagata and Niigata, in the northwest of the country.
Representational Image
Tokyo: Japan issued a tsunami advisory Tuesday after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the northwest of the country.
A wave of one metre (three feet) is expected to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, the nation's meteorological agency said.
Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure, according to public broadcaster NHK, which also said around 200 households were without power.
The meteorological agency said some waves were expected to have already reached some coastlines of Yamagata and Niigata, in the northwest of the country.
NHK said no abnormality was monitored at nuclear power plants near the epicentre.
The quake registered six on the Japanese scale, which goes up to seven.
Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.
Last June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring over 350.
On March 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- ICC World Cup 2019 | It Hurts to See the West Indies Struggle: Ambrose
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
- Would You Like to Watch Adverts on Netflix And Hotstar? Some Will, if it Reduces Subscription Cost
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s