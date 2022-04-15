Japan Ex-Princess Mako Komuro Takes Up Unpaid Gig At Metropolitan Museum of Art

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro is assisting curators at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She moved to New York after marrying her college sweetheart, Kei Kumoro, last year in October. She has joined the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a volunteer and is unpaid.

Mako will be assisting the staff at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during an exhibition of scrolls inspired by the 13th-century Buddhist monk Ippen. She earlier completed a master’s degree in art museum and gallery studies at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. She also studied art and cultural heritage at Tokyo’s International Christian University where she first met Kei Komuro. She married Kei in 2021 and gave up her royal title.

Ippen travelled around Japan during the Kamakura Period and introduced Buddhism to the masses. When Mako chose to marry Kei she chose to give up a dowry of around $1.4 million which made her the first female imperial member of Japan to opt out of this payment as she married a ‘commoner’.

Advertisement

Komuro clerks at a law firm in New York and attended the Fordham Law School. He also has retaken the New York bar exam after failing in the first attempt.

RELATED NEWS Lifestyle International Museum Day 2019: Top Five Museums Around the World

A curator at the museum said that Mako’s job will require her to spend more time in the library and for the event the former princess will have to handle artwork and conduct research.

(with inputs from Japan Times, Vanity Fair)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.