Japan Former Formin Kishida Announces Candidacy to Succeed PM Abe

Abe said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida officially announced on Tuesday that he would run for a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election to choose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

The president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.

