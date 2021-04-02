world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»World»Japan Getting More Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines to Immunise Elderly Faster
1-MIN READ

Japan Getting More Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines to Immunise Elderly Faster

A healthcare worker holds up a covid Vaccine vial. (Image for representation/AFP)

A healthcare worker holds up a covid Vaccine vial. (Image for representation/AFP)

Japan's immunisation campaign began in February, later than most major economies.

Japan will receive bigger shipments of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines to immunise the elderly faster, the government said on Friday after negotiating the increase in supplies.

There would be enough vaccines distributed during the two weeks from May 10 to give a first shot to half of Japan’s 36 million elderly people, it said.

Japan’s immunisation campaign began in February, later than most major economies, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one on offer.

Health workers have been prioritised, and as of Thursday more than 890,000 people had received at least the first of two shots.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 02, 2021, 14:02 IST