Japan Govt to Offer One Million Yen Per Child to Families Opting to Leave Tokyo

The Japanese government in the coming fiscal year will increase financial support for families with children who decide to move out of the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The government will provide up to 1 million yen ($7,500) per child, increasing the incentive by 700,000 yen.

The incentive was launched in 2019 and aims at encouraging people to raise children to move to areas where birth rates are declining and population is ageing.

Residents who have resided in the 23 wards of Tokyo for the last five years in the past decade, including 2022, are eligible for the programme. Families who have working parents commuting to wards from elsewhere in Tokyo as well as those living in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures are also eligible.

The other eligibility criteria are - the parents should be working in a small or midsize company in the area they relocate to, continuing their pre-relocation work using the internet and starting a business in the area they are residing

The program also allows for an increase in financial support for those households who have more than one child. The current subsidy, according to Nikkei, is 300,000 yen per child.

The rule will come into effect starting April and couples with two children will receive up to 3 million yen. The parents do not have to undergo any income test.

Japanese parents have been told to go to their new local government within three months to a year after moving and declare their intention to live there for at least five years. If they do not live for five years in that location, they will be asked to return the money.

The program includes some 1,300 municipalities.

In 2021, 1,184 families were given relocation assistance. The number of families who became part of the incentive program was 71 in 2019 and 290 in 2020. The numbers rose in 2020 as remote work was added in the eligibility criteria.

The Japanese government says that the program is a part of its Infrastructure Development Plan for a Digital Garden City Nation. This aims to revitalise regions other than the capital region by promoting relocation to rural areas by means of digitization, Nikkei Asia said in a report.

The government aims that within 2027 the number of families relocating to rural areas will increase to 10,000. The government said that development of environments will go hand-in-hand with the relocation plan to help people adapt to rural areas.

Self-driving buses and remote medical care and setting up of official satellite offices are also part of the plan. As of August 2022, 654 satellite offices have been set up.

