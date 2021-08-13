CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Japan Issues Highest Risk Alerts in Hiroshima Due to Torrential Rains

A road is damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river caused by heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan. (Reuters)

A road is damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river caused by heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan. (Reuters)

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain.

Japan on Friday issued the most serious level 5 risk alerts in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, citing unprecedented rains in the region and imminent risk of floods and other disasters.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning, adding in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office set up a disaster control centre on Friday to handle potential disasters.

"Torrential rains could continue in regions around western Japan," Suga said.

first published:August 13, 2021, 15:04 IST