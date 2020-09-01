WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan LDP Execs Agree On Simplified Format To Pick Next PM - Nikai

Japan LDP Execs Agree On Simplified Format To Pick Next PM - Nikai

Executives of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday to hold its leadership race in a slimmeddown format to choose the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, SecretaryGeneral Toshihiro Nikai said.

TOKYO: Executives of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday to hold its leadership race in a slimmed-down format to choose the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said.

A formal decision will be made at the party’s general council gathering later in the day, he added.

“We must elect a new leader as soon as possible to avoid creating a political vacuum,” Nikai told reporters. “There was no objection to my view at the meeting.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 8:07 AM IST
Next Story
Loading