Japan Mother and Son Make 3,250 Hotel Cancellations Costing $1 Million; Nabbed: Reports

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 12, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Tokyo: Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels $1 million while collecting reward points worth $22,000, reports said Wednesday.

Police in the western region of Kyoto confirmed to AFP on Wednesday they had taken into custody a 51-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son in connection with making fake reservations in November at three hotels, causing damage worth about 95,000 yen ($864).

But the charge might be the tip of the iceberg, with local media reporting the duo made 3,250 no-show hotel cancellations across Japan over a year via an online booking service, causing damage totalling 115 million yen ($1.04 million) to those hotels.

Through the transactions, they collected digital loyalty points worth 2.5 million yen, according to national broadcaster NHK and other major media.

"Police are continuing their investigation, believing that (the suspects) targeted hotels with high consumer points and repeatedly cancelling their reservations," NHK said, citing unnamed sources.

