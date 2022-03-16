Japan PM Fumio Kishida To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet this week as Kishida travels to India on March 19 for a two-day visit, news agency Economic Times reported.

Kishida earlier met PM Modi when he served as Japan’s former foreign minister.

Both leaders will also discuss measures to strengthen India-Japan cooperation economically as well as strategically. Fumio Kishida is also expected to discuss the Quad annual meeting of leaders which Japan is expected to host later this year around May or June.

Kishida will discuss the $17 billion Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project which uses Japan’s shinkansen bullet-train technology and the possibility to expand it further.

RELATED NEWS PM Modi Arrives in Japan to Attend 2-Day Summit With Shinzo Abe

According to reports by news agency Japan Times, the crisis in Ukraine will be discussed between both leaders. Japan has thrown its weight behind Ukraine and condemned Russia’s actions. Kishida said earlier this month that Japan will accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s ongoing invasion. Japan is usually reluctant to accept refugees but Kishida chose to make an exception and expected to first accept Ukrainians with relatives or friends in the country.

Advertisement

Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific is a cause of concern for both Tokyo and New Delhi and China’s designs in the Indo-Pacific region will be discussed between both leaders. Chinese aggression in the Senkaku Islands of Japan, on the Taiwan Strait and its aggression in eastern Ladakh have concerned both nations.

Kishida and Modi will come together for the India-Japan annual summit which has not been held in-person since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Japan’s then prime minister Shinzo Abe was scheduled to visit Guwahati in 2019 but the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 led to the cancellation of the summit. India and Japan will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.