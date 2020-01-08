Japan Prosecutors Slam Carlos Ghosn's 'One-sided, Unacceptable' Comments

Tokyo: Tokyo prosecutors slammed former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, accusing him of "one-sided" and "unacceptable" criticism of Japan's legal system after he jumped bail and fled the country.

In a statement after Ghosn addressed the media for the first time since his escape to Lebanon, the Tokyo prosecutor's office also said claims they had colluded with Nissan were "categorically false and contrary to fact".

"Ghosn's allegations completely ignore his own conduct, and his one-sided criticism of the Japanese justice system is totally unacceptable," the statement said.

The prosecutors said Ghosn had "only himself to blame for being arrested", accusing him of having "flagrantly disregarded Japanese law to avoid the consequences of the crimes he committed".

Ghosn had been in Japan on bail while awaiting trial on four financial misconduct charges when he staged an elaborate escape last month, outraging authorities in the country.

In a lengthy, combative press conference in Beirut, he said he had fled because he did not believe he could get a fair trial in Tokyo.

He denied all the charges against him and once again alleged a plot to bring him down and block his plan to more closely integrate Nissan with its French partner Renault.

