Japan Protests Against Russian Missile Deployment On Disputed Islands
Japan's government has lodged a protest after Russia's military deployed a number of its new S300V4 missile defence systems for combat duty on a disputed chain of islands near Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 02, 2020, 13:54 IST
A territorial row over the islands, which the Soviets seized at the end of World War Two, has prevented the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty. Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and Russia calls them the Kurils.
