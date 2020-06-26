WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan Records More than 100 New Coronavirus Cases For the First Time Since May 9

People wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue as they wait for the opening of a drugstore in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

People wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue as they wait for the opening of a drugstore in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan last week ended a curb on domestic travel, the last of a series of major restrictions imposed during a state of emergency declared in April.

  • PTI Tokyo
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

Japan on Friday recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.

Japan last week ended a curb on domestic travel, the last of a series of major restrictions imposed during a state of emergency declared in April. There were 54 new infections in Tokyo on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading