Japan Records More than 100 New Coronavirus Cases For the First Time Since May 9
People wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue as they wait for the opening of a drugstore in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan on Friday recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.
Japan last week ended a curb on domestic travel, the last of a series of major restrictions imposed during a state of emergency declared in April. There were 54 new infections in Tokyo on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.