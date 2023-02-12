CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan says Chinese Navy Ship Spotted Entering Its Waters, 10th Intrusion So Far
1-MIN READ

Japan says Chinese Navy Ship Spotted Entering Its Waters, 10th Intrusion So Far

By: Majid Alam

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of China's ship Yuan Wang 5 at Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port. (Image: Twitter)

File photo of China's ship Yuan Wang 5 at Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port. (Image: Twitter)

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 am and left at about 4:10 am sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters near Yakushima island, the country’s Defence Ministry said.

It also said that it was the tenth intrusion on Sunday and the first since December last year.

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 am and left at about 4:10 am sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

“On February 12, it was confirmed that a Chinese Navy Shupang-class survey ship sailed through Japan’s territorial waters near Yakushima Island. This is the 10th time, the first since December last year, that we announce Chinese Naval vessel’s entry into Japan’s territorial waters,” the defence ministry said on Twitter.

The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, a local report said. It further said that the “Chinese naval activities are of national security concern”.

Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries.

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
first published:February 12, 2023, 11:18 IST
last updated:February 12, 2023, 11:18 IST
