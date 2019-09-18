Japan Says South Korea Move to Remove Its Fast-track Trade Status 'Regrettable'
Earlier in the day, South Korea said it had approved plans to drop Japan from its 'white list' of countries with fast-track trade status.
A South Korean protester holds a banner to denouncing the Japanese government's decision on their exports to South Korea in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul (AP)
Tokyo: Japan on Wednesday said South Korea's decision to remove Tokyo's fast-track trade status without sufficient explanation was "regrettable", as a diplomatic and trade row between the two Asian neighbours and US allies deepened.
Earlier in the day, South Korea said it had approved plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status. The decision, which wasn't accompanied by sufficient explanation, was "regrettable", Isshu Sugawara, the minister of economy, trade and industry, said in a statement.
