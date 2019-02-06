English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan Stops Journalist from Going to Yemen Amid Debates on Reporting from War Zones
The rare step came amid mixed views in Japan over people taking risks with their safety after shock killings and kidnappings of journalists and other Japanese nationals in Middle East.
The Japanese government has ordered a journalist to surrender his passport to prevent him from going on a reporting trip to Yemen. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Tokyo: The Japanese government has ordered a veteran freelance journalist to surrender his passport to prevent him from going on a reporting trip to Yemen.
The decision came amid debate in Japan about whether journalists should be prevented from going to war zones after the capture and release of a Japanese reporter in Syria last year.
Kosuke Tsuneoka, 49, told local media that immigration officers stopped him at Tokyo's Haneda airport on February 2, citing an order for him to surrender his passport.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday the government issued the order to "a male Japanese national" at Haneda airport.
When asked whether the action violated Tsuneoka's right to travel, Kono said the journalist had the right to legal recourse.
"I wish to express my utmost respect to journalists who are reporting in dangerous places," Kono said, while declining to disclose other details.
Tsuneoka was about to leave for the war-torn nation via Qatar and Sudan.
The rare step came amid mixed views in Japan over people taking risks with their safety after shock killings and kidnappings of journalists and other Japanese nationals in Middle East.
Tsuneoka was not available for immediate comment but has discussed his ordeal with Japanese media.
He said he planned to cover humanitarian and relief programmes in Yemen, where rebels have been mired in a war with government forces backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.
Tsuneoka attempted to visit the war-torn nation in January, but was stopped in Oman and deported, according to Japanese media.
The latest decision came after the release in October of another freelance journalist, Jumpei Yasuda, who was held in Syria for more than three years.
In 2015, Tokyo also confiscated the passport of photographer Yuichi Sugimoto, who planned to travel to Syria.
That decision followed the execution of two Japanese citizens — war correspondent Kenji Goto and his acquaintance Haruna Yukawa — by Islamist extremists in Syria.
Sugimoto later received a new passport, which specifically barred him from travel to Syria and Iraq.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The decision came amid debate in Japan about whether journalists should be prevented from going to war zones after the capture and release of a Japanese reporter in Syria last year.
Kosuke Tsuneoka, 49, told local media that immigration officers stopped him at Tokyo's Haneda airport on February 2, citing an order for him to surrender his passport.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday the government issued the order to "a male Japanese national" at Haneda airport.
When asked whether the action violated Tsuneoka's right to travel, Kono said the journalist had the right to legal recourse.
"I wish to express my utmost respect to journalists who are reporting in dangerous places," Kono said, while declining to disclose other details.
Tsuneoka was about to leave for the war-torn nation via Qatar and Sudan.
The rare step came amid mixed views in Japan over people taking risks with their safety after shock killings and kidnappings of journalists and other Japanese nationals in Middle East.
Tsuneoka was not available for immediate comment but has discussed his ordeal with Japanese media.
He said he planned to cover humanitarian and relief programmes in Yemen, where rebels have been mired in a war with government forces backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.
Tsuneoka attempted to visit the war-torn nation in January, but was stopped in Oman and deported, according to Japanese media.
The latest decision came after the release in October of another freelance journalist, Jumpei Yasuda, who was held in Syria for more than three years.
In 2015, Tokyo also confiscated the passport of photographer Yuichi Sugimoto, who planned to travel to Syria.
That decision followed the execution of two Japanese citizens — war correspondent Kenji Goto and his acquaintance Haruna Yukawa — by Islamist extremists in Syria.
Sugimoto later received a new passport, which specifically barred him from travel to Syria and Iraq.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
- Messi Included in Barca Squad But Valverde Won't Take Risks in Clasico
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Michael Winterbottom Comes Back to the Indian Subcontinent With The Wedding Guest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results