CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Japan Suspects First Case of Community Spread of Omicron
1-MIN READ

Japan Suspects First Case of Community Spread of Omicron

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant.(Reuters)

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant.(Reuters)

As Omicron fears grow, the world's third-largest economy has tightened up border restrictions and promised to speed up booster shots.

Japan has found its first suspected instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the governor of Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday. Three cases in the prefecture of Osaka were determined to be the Omicron variant but the infection route was not clear and they did not travel abroad, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a coronavirus policy meeting.

“I believe this counts as a case of community transfer. I think this will become the first in Osaka prefecture, and the first in the country," Yoshimura said.

As Omicron fears grow, the world’s third-largest economy has tightened up border restrictions and promised to speed up booster shots.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said its COVID-19 border controls, some of the strictest in the world, would remain in place for the time being.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 22, 2021, 14:16 IST