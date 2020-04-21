WORLD

1-MIN READ

Japan Tests Show 11 Dead Were Infected With Coronavirus

Medical workers carry out a mock drive-through testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nara, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 20, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS



Some of the 11 died at home and one was found lying in the street, the Nikkei business daily and other media said, citing the National Police Agency.

  • Reuters Tokyo
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Japanese police reported last month the deaths of 11 people deemed to be unnatural before tests showed the victims had been infected with the new coronavirus, media said on Tuesday.

Japan, with more than 260 virus-related deaths according to public broadcaster NHK, has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak that has plagued the United States and many European nations, raising questions whether it is testing sufficiently.



Six were in Tokyo, the capital, where virus cases have topped 3,000, from a nationwide tally of 11,157.

Contacted by Reuters, the National Police Agency said it could not confirm the facts before receiving questions by fax.

One of the cases police reported in the month to mid-April involved a man in his 60s found on a street in eastern Tokyo and taken to hospital, the Nikkei said.

A PCR test after he died from symptoms of pneumonia confirmed that he had been infected, it added.

The government has said it follows World Health Organization guidelines for virus testing, with all suspicious pneumonia deaths tested for the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

