English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan Tests World's Fastest-ever Alfa-X Bullet Train Capable of Reaching 400 kmph
Once it enters operation sometime around 2030, it will run at speeds of up to 360 kph (224 mph), comfortably making it the world's fastest bullet train.
Japan tested world's fastest Alfa-X bullet train on May 11.
Loading...
Tokyo: Japan has started testing its fastest-ever bullet train — capable of reaching 400 kilometres per hour (249 mph) — as it continues to develop the revolutionary mode of travel.
The ALFA-X version of the Shinkansen train began three years' worth of test runs on Friday.
Once it enters operation sometime around 2030, it will run at speeds of up to 360 kph (224 mph), comfortably making it the world's fastest bullet train.
It will also outpace China's Fuxing train, which runs at 10 kph slower despite being designed with the same top speed capabilities as the ALFA-X.
The model's futuristic design features 10 cars and a long pointed nose.
It'll be tested on the line between the cities of Sendai and Aomori, which are about 280 kilometres apart as the crow flies. Tests will take place after midnight when the line is quiet and will occur twice a week.
The ALFA-X marks a new stage of growth for the Shinkansen, pushing the world-renowned high-speed rail service even faster towards the future.
Its testing debut comes as Japan's new high-speed Shinkansen N700S continues tests that began just over a year ago.
That model will enter operation in 2020, but its maximum speeds of 300 kph -- the same as other N700 series trains — will be easily surpassed by the ALFA-X.
The flurry of new models coincides with Japan's preparations to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
No matter what speeds the train achieves during its test runs, it won't match the record-breaking pace of Japan Railway's magnetic levitation, or maglev, a train which hit 603 kph (374 mph) on an experimental track in 2015.
The ALFA-X version of the Shinkansen train began three years' worth of test runs on Friday.
Once it enters operation sometime around 2030, it will run at speeds of up to 360 kph (224 mph), comfortably making it the world's fastest bullet train.
It will also outpace China's Fuxing train, which runs at 10 kph slower despite being designed with the same top speed capabilities as the ALFA-X.
The model's futuristic design features 10 cars and a long pointed nose.
It'll be tested on the line between the cities of Sendai and Aomori, which are about 280 kilometres apart as the crow flies. Tests will take place after midnight when the line is quiet and will occur twice a week.
The ALFA-X marks a new stage of growth for the Shinkansen, pushing the world-renowned high-speed rail service even faster towards the future.
Its testing debut comes as Japan's new high-speed Shinkansen N700S continues tests that began just over a year ago.
That model will enter operation in 2020, but its maximum speeds of 300 kph -- the same as other N700 series trains — will be easily surpassed by the ALFA-X.
The flurry of new models coincides with Japan's preparations to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
No matter what speeds the train achieves during its test runs, it won't match the record-breaking pace of Japan Railway's magnetic levitation, or maglev, a train which hit 603 kph (374 mph) on an experimental track in 2015.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to SOTY2: Here's Why Bollywood has Become More Regressive
- IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory
- IPL 2019 | Cannot Curtail Natural Instincts of Special Players Like Pant: Amre
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results