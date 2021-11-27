CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Japan Tightening Border Controls on Three More African Countries, Says Foreign Ministry
1-MIN READ

Japan Tightening Border Controls on Three More African Countries, Says Foreign Ministry

Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations amid threat of Omicron variant. (Reuters)

Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations amid threat of Omicron variant. (Reuters)

The new rules will take effect from midnight and come a day after Japan tightened border controls for those arriving from South Africa, Botswana and others.

Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500 GMT on Saturday) and come a day after Japan tightened border controls for those arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 27, 2021, 16:27 IST