Japan to Block Foreign Acquisitions of Drug and Ventilator Makers Amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Says Report
Medical workers carry out a mock drive-through testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nara, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 20, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
The Japanese government will add companies that specialise in vaccines, medicine and advanced medical equipment to its list of businesses deemed critical to national security, the Nikkei financial daily said.
Japan plans to block foreign companies from acquiring domestic drug and medical equipment makers, to protect access to medicine and ventilators which have proven critical amid the coronavirus outbreak, a media report said on Wednesday.
