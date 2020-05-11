WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan to Compile 2nd Extra Budget to Cushion Economic Blow as Battle against Covid-19 Continues: Report

An employee of a retail store wearing a protective face mask and a face mask is seen outside of the store in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

An employee of a retail store wearing a protective face mask and a face mask is seen outside of the store in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

The new measures will include aid to companies struggling to pay rent, support for students who have lost part-time jobs, and more subsidies to companies hit by slumping sales, the report said.

  • Reuters Tokyo
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Share this:

Japan will compile a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to fund new measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The package would aim to cushion the blow to the world's third-largest economy, which is on the cusp of deep recession amid a plunge in global demand and a local state of emergency that has been extended through to the end of May.

The new measures will include aid to companies struggling to pay rent, support for students who have lost part-time jobs, and more subsidies to companies hit by slumping sales, the paper said.

The government plans to pass the supplementary budget through the current parliamentary session that runs through June 17, the paper said, without citing sources.

Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April that focused on cash payouts to households and loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Ruling coalition lawmakers have ramped up calls for more assistance, as the government's decision to extend a state of emergency heightens risks of more bankruptcies and job losses.

Japan's economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, a Reuters poll showed, meeting the technical definition of a recession as the pandemic crushed consumption and business activity.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading