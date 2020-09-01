WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan To Participate In WHO Coronavirus Vaccine Programme

Japan To Participate In WHO Coronavirus Vaccine Programme

Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it planned to participate in the World Health Organization's COVID19 vaccine programme known as COVAX.

TOKYO: Japan’s health ministry said on Tuesday it planned to participate in the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 vaccine programme known as COVAX.

A ministry official told reporters Japan would join COVAX, which had an Aug. 31 deadline for countries to express interest. The decision is non-binding, the official said, and financial contributions would be decided ahead of a Sept. 18 deadline.

The COVAX programme, launched in late April, is designed to serve as an insurance policy to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines. Participation has been uncertain as several wealthier nations, including Japan and the United States, have struck their own deals for vaccines.

Also Watch

2 Militants Hideouts Busted Along LoC In J&K By Security Forces

Through overseas deals and domestic production, Japan is on track to have more than 500 million doses of six different COVID-19 vaccines by next year for its population of 126 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Next Story
Loading