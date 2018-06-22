Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks

A Japanese volcano that figured in a 1960s James Bond movie erupted explosively on Friday for the first time since April, sending smoke thousands of meters into the air, less than a week after a strong earthquake shook the country's west.Shinmoedake, in a mainly rural area about 985 km (616 miles) from Tokyo on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, had quietened down since the earlier eruption, although admission to the 1,421-metre- (4,662-ft-) high peak remained restricted.Television images showed smoke and ash billowing into the air above the peak, which featured in the 1967 spy film, You Only Live Twice