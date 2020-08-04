WORLD

1-MIN READ

Japan will respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets - deputy PM Aso

Japan would need to respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets over wartime forced labour disputes, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, describing such a move as being in breach of international law.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
TOKYO Japan would need to respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets over wartime forced labour disputes, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, describing such a move as being in breach of international law.

“It’s clearly against international law; that’s our stance,” Aso, who is also Japan’s finance minister, told reporters at a regular news conference when asked about the issue.

“If (Japan’s) assets were confiscated … we would have no choice but to respond, so we must avoid that from happening,” he said.

