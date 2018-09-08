English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese Among 6 Killed as Chopper Crashes in Nepal Due to Bad Weather, Woman Survives
The helicopter, which took off for Kathmandu airlifting a patient along with other passengers from Samagaun in Gorkha, lost radio contact with Kathmandu tower after flying some 32km at around 8.10am.
Representative image (Reuters)
Kathmandu: A helicopter with seven people on board crashed in a dense forest area in Nepal on Saturday, killing six of them, including a foreigner. A woman has miraculously survived the accident.
The Altitude Air helicopter, which had gone missing since morning, crash-landed in the forest area bordering Dhading and Nuwakot districts, according to eyewitnesses.
The wreckage of the ill-fated chopper piloted by senior captain Nishchal KC with six passengers, including a Japanese trekker, was spotted in a remote location in Nuwakot district, said Nima Nuru Sherpa, managing director at Altitude Air Private Limited, the Himalayan Times reported. Rescuers recovered six bodies, the report quoted Sherpa as saying.
The captain was among the deceased. The Japanese national who was killed in the accident was identified as Hiromi Komatsu, 68, it said. The woman, who was rescued alive, has suffered injuries to her body, the report said.
The helicopter, which took off for Kathmandu airlifting a patient along with other passengers from Samagaun in Gorkha, lost radio contact with Kathmandu tower after flying some 32km at around 8.10am (local time), a source at Tribhuvan International Airport said.
Sherpa said the crashed chopper had not caught fire. Adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain delayed the rescue effort. A Nepal Army helicopter and a private chopper along with rescuers had reached the spot.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
