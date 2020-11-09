News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Japanese Government Coronavirus Experts To Ask For New Measures To Tackle Increasing Cases

TOKYO: A Japanese government panel of coronavirus experts will seek new measures to tackle the coronavirus in Japan as infections in the country rise, Kyodo News reported.

While Japan’s infection rate is still below that of regions such as the United States and Europe, Japan has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases over the past several days, causing concern among officials.

Infection rates have increased for around the past six weeks and Japan on Monday recorded 779 new cases nationwide, with its northern island of Hokkaido posting a one-day record high of 200 infections, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 09, 2020, 22:48 IST
