English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese Woman Honored by Guinness as Oldest Person at 116
Age is traditionally respected in Japan, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.
A 116-year-old Japanese woman was honoured as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Tokyo: A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honoured on Saturday as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan's southwest. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.
Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children.
She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.
She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.
The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.
Japanese tend to exhibit longevity and dominate the oldest-person list.
Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it's still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other food low in fat.
Age is also traditionally respected here, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.
But Tanaka has a ways to go before she is the oldest person ever, an achievement of a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to Guinness World Records.
Guinness said the world's oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honors, Masazo Nonaka, living on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.
The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan's southwest. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.
Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children.
She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.
She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.
The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.
Japanese tend to exhibit longevity and dominate the oldest-person list.
Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it's still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other food low in fat.
Age is also traditionally respected here, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.
But Tanaka has a ways to go before she is the oldest person ever, an achievement of a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to Guinness World Records.
Guinness said the world's oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honors, Masazo Nonaka, living on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Changes on Cards as India Look to Overcome Ranchi Hiccup in Mohali
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results