WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan's Abe Returns From Hospital, Says To Do His Best At His Job

Japan's Abe Returns From Hospital, Says To Do His Best At His Job

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said he wanted to do everything to maintain his health and do his utmost at his job, making brief remarks following his return from a second hospital visit that has stoked concern about his health.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Share this:

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said he wanted to do everything to maintain his health and do his utmost at his job, making brief remarks following his return from a second hospital visit that has stoked concern about his health.

Abe, who has been the target of deepening speculation that he may resign due to his health issues, on Monday visited a Tokyo hospital for the second time within days.

He was speaking to reporters after returning to his official residence from the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Next Story
Loading