Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Says Health Should Hold Up Until Successor Chosen
People wearing protective face masks watch the broadcast of a news conference of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier, said the decision to step down was his alone. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to elect a new leader, and therefore prime minister, although the process could take weeks.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes his health will hold up until a successor is chosen, he said on Friday, after announcing his intention to step down as premier.
