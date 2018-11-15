English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan's Head of Cybersecurity Says He Has Never Used a Computer
Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, was named to the two posts last month by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, having never held a cabinet position before during his 18 years in parliament.
Japan's new Olympic Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2018. REUTERS
Loading...
Tokyo: Japan's recently appointed cybersecurity and Olympics minister has told parliament he has never used a computer in his life, though he is responsible for overseeing cybersecurity preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, was named to the two posts last month by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, having never held a cabinet position before during his 18 years in parliament.
The minister made the admission at a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday when asked by an opposition lawmaker if he was computer literate.
"I've been independent since I was 25 and have always directed my staff and secretaries to do that kind of thing," Sakurada replied. "I've never used a computer!"
Sakurada had said that he recognised that "firmly carrying out cybersecurity from a citizen's standpoint" was part of his job.
When asked by the lawmaker how someone lacking computer skills could be in charge of cybersecurity, Sakurada said policy was decided broadly by a number of people in his office and the national government, and he was confident there would be no problems.
Sakurada's responses in parliament and news conferences have drawn criticism before. Addressing another parliamentary committee, the minister had slipped up by saying the Olympics would cost Japan 1,500 yen ($13.21) instead of 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion).
He has also blamed his mistakes on the opposition not submitting questions in advance, although they had, and during news conferences for the Olympics he has often simply answered: "I don't know".
Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, was named to the two posts last month by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, having never held a cabinet position before during his 18 years in parliament.
The minister made the admission at a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday when asked by an opposition lawmaker if he was computer literate.
"I've been independent since I was 25 and have always directed my staff and secretaries to do that kind of thing," Sakurada replied. "I've never used a computer!"
Sakurada had said that he recognised that "firmly carrying out cybersecurity from a citizen's standpoint" was part of his job.
When asked by the lawmaker how someone lacking computer skills could be in charge of cybersecurity, Sakurada said policy was decided broadly by a number of people in his office and the national government, and he was confident there would be no problems.
Sakurada's responses in parliament and news conferences have drawn criticism before. Addressing another parliamentary committee, the minister had slipped up by saying the Olympics would cost Japan 1,500 yen ($13.21) instead of 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion).
He has also blamed his mistakes on the opposition not submitting questions in advance, although they had, and during news conferences for the Olympics he has often simply answered: "I don't know".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...