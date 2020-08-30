WORLD

Japan's Koizumi Won't Seek To Succeed Abe As PM, Would Back Kono - NHK

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has decided not to join the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

TOKYO: Japan’s Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has decided not to join the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Koizumi, popular son of former maverick premier Junichiro Koizumi, would back Defence Minister Taro Kono if he joins the race for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, NHK said.

The LDP president is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

  • First Published: August 30, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
