English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan's Narita Airport Shuts Runway for 3 Hours After Bomb Scare
Japan police said the risks of an explosion were low but they are investigating. Narita handles 40 million passengers and 250,000 flights a year.
Image for representative purposes. (Getty images)
Loading...
Tokyo: Japan's Narita airport briefly closed one of its two runways Thursday after what is suspected to be an unexploded shell was found buried nearby, officials said.
Local police cleared the suspicious object and there were no flight cancellations, as one runway operated as normal during the three-hour closure, officials added.
"Contractors involved in drilling work at night found something like an explosive" in the soil, said a spokesman for Narita, Japan's main international hub east of Tokyo. The builders described the object as "something like an unexploded shell".
Police said the risks of an explosion were low but they are investigating. Narita handles 40 million passengers and 250,000 flights a year.
Local police cleared the suspicious object and there were no flight cancellations, as one runway operated as normal during the three-hour closure, officials added.
"Contractors involved in drilling work at night found something like an explosive" in the soil, said a spokesman for Narita, Japan's main international hub east of Tokyo. The builders described the object as "something like an unexploded shell".
Police said the risks of an explosion were low but they are investigating. Narita handles 40 million passengers and 250,000 flights a year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...