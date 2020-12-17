News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Jean-Luc Brunel, Who Knew Jeffrey Epstein, In Custody-prosecutor
1-MIN READ

Jean-Luc Brunel, Who Knew Jeffrey Epstein, In Custody-prosecutor

Jean-Luc Brunel, Who Knew Jeffrey Epstein, In Custody-prosecutor

Frenchman JeanLuc Brunel who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

PARIS: Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel – who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein – was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

The department also told Reuters that his custody was part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Brunel, who has denied any wrongdoing, had in 2015 sued Epstein, claiming Epstein’s high-profile legal troubles had unfairly embroiled him and damaged his modelling agency’s reputation. (https://reut.rs/37u93U1)

Epstein died in August 2019 in his jail cell in the United States, and an autopsy report concluded he hanged himself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...