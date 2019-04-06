English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeff Bezos to Retain 75% of Couple's Amazon Stake After Divorce, Says Ex-Wife MacKenzie
MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin.
File photo of Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos. (Reuters)
MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, will give 75 percent of their stake in the company and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur.
MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin, she said in a tweet.
