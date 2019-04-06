LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jeff Bezos to Retain 75% of Couple's Amazon Stake After Divorce, Says Ex-Wife MacKenzie

MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeff Bezos to Retain 75% of Couple's Amazon Stake After Divorce, Says Ex-Wife MacKenzie
File photo of Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos. (Reuters)
Loading...
MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, will give 75 percent of their stake in the company and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur.




MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin, she said in a tweet.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram