Jeffrey Epstein-linked French Modelling Agent Accused of Sexual Harassment
The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday the woman is being questioned by investigators about her complaint against modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.
File photo of Jeffrey Epstein. (Reuters)
Paris: A woman has filed a legal complaint in Paris accusing a French modelling agent who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual harassment.
Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
French investigators searched the Paris offices of Brunel's agency, Karin Models, last month as part of a probe into possible Epstein victims in France.
Brunel's lawyer said earlier this month that he contests accusations against him reported in the media, but that he's available to talk to judicial officials.
