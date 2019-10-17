Take the pledge to vote

Jeffrey Epstein-linked French Modelling Agent Accused of Sexual Harassment

The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday the woman is being questioned by investigators about her complaint against modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Associated Press

Updated:October 17, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Jeffrey Epstein-linked French Modelling Agent Accused of Sexual Harassment
File photo of Jeffrey Epstein. (Reuters)

Paris: A woman has filed a legal complaint in Paris accusing a French modelling agent who was close to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual harassment.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday the woman is being questioned by investigators about her complaint against modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The prosecutor's office did not release her identity or further information.

Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

French investigators searched the Paris offices of Brunel's agency, Karin Models, last month as part of a probe into possible Epstein victims in France.

Brunel's lawyer said earlier this month that he contests accusations against him reported in the media, but that he's available to talk to judicial officials.

