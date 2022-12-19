JF-17 Jet Fighters, Jointly Developed by Pakistan and China, Fails to Fulfil Promises: Report

China continues to export its JF-17 jet fighters to small countries despite numerous malfunctions being reported in the Russian RD-93 engines. The jet fighters are being jointly developed with Pakistan.

Several nations like Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and North Korea have shown their interest in buying the JF-17 fighter jet despite malfunctions being reported.

Pakistan has bought 22 JF-17 jets and plans to buy 50 more, making it a 72-strong fleet but reports suggest that malfunctions to the jets engines could dent both nations’ ambitions to dethrone American and European fighter jet making companies like Lockheed Martin and Dassault Rafale.

China and Pakistan over the past two years have worked together to market their jointly developed fourth-generation fighter jet to international customers.

The JF-17 jets cost $15 million and $25 million per aircraft.

These jet fighters are currently in service in Pakistan, Myanmar, and Nigeria and 145 of these jets are currently in service.

A report by Business Insider said that the JF-17 fighter jets will most likely become most widely operated Chinese combat aircraft globally as several smaller nations want to buy jets that are comparatively cheaper than those made by European and American private aviation companies.

The problem with the Russian RD-93 engines continues despite efforts undertaken by the Chinese Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology to fix the issue.

Pakistan is facing problems because Pakistan wants to directly deal with Russia regarding the repair and replacement of the Russian RD-93 engines but the deal signed between Beijing and Islamabad during the agreement says that Pakistan can only obtain engines and spare parts from Russia only through the mediation of China.

Russia wants to help out Pakistan by sending spare parts and repair tools for the RD-93 engines but international sanctions against Russia’s defence export agency, the Rosoboronexport, have hindered progress.

The JF-17 fighter jets were pegged to be the equivalent of Russian Su-30MKI or the French Mirage 2000, promising to be a low-cost, lightweight and all-weather multi-role fighter but the jets have failed to live up to their expectations.

Earlier this year, the Myanmar junta grounded most of the recently acquired JF-17 Thunder fighters as they faced technical issues.

(with inputs from Business Insider, Irrawaddy, ANI and Difesa Online)

