Jharkhand School Teacher Dies of Dengue at Kolkata Hospital

A school teacher died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Kakoli Pal from Jadugoda UCIL Central School breathed her last at Medica Hospital in Kolkata, The Avenue Mail reported.

The Malaria Department has launched a detailed investigation and officials will visit Pals' residence at New Ulidih and meet the deceased's family members to inquire into her death.

The team will also visit Medica Hospital in Kolkata where Pal breathed her last during treatment, said the District Malaria Department Officer Arvind Kumar Lal.

Pal was initially admitted to Tata Motors Hospital on October 15 but with deterioration in her condition she was shifted to Medica where she died within 24 hours of being admitted. A favourite among faculty, staff and students, she had joined the UCIL Central School in Jadugoda as a teacher in 1984.

Last week Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district saw an awareness drive with distribution of one lakh leaflets across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise in the steel city.

The district has witnessed 231 dengue cases this year as on October 14. All the tests were confirmed by Elisa test done at teh MGM Medical College Hospital in Dimna, The Telegraph reported.

