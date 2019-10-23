Jharkhand School Teacher Dies of Dengue at Kolkata Hospital
The Malaria Department has launched a detailed investigation and officials will visit Pals' residence at New Ulidih and meet the deceased's family members to inquire into her death.
A robber fly also known as an assassin fly eats a mosquito in Dhading, Nepal June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar - RC169A9CCF90
A school teacher died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata.
Kakoli Pal from Jadugoda UCIL Central School breathed her last at Medica Hospital in Kolkata, The Avenue Mail reported.
The Malaria Department has launched a detailed investigation and officials will visit Pals' residence at New Ulidih and meet the deceased's family members to inquire into her death.
The team will also visit Medica Hospital in Kolkata where Pal breathed her last during treatment, said the District Malaria Department Officer Arvind Kumar Lal.
Pal was initially admitted to Tata Motors Hospital on October 15 but with deterioration in her condition she was shifted to Medica where she died within 24 hours of being admitted. A favourite among faculty, staff and students, she had joined the UCIL Central School in Jadugoda as a teacher in 1984.
Last week Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district saw an awareness drive with distribution of one lakh leaflets across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise in the steel city.
The district has witnessed 231 dengue cases this year as on October 14. All the tests were confirmed by Elisa test done at teh MGM Medical College Hospital in Dimna, The Telegraph reported.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Copy-Pasting Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Tweet but With a Hilarious Twist
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli