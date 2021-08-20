CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » World » J&J Applies for Covid-19 Vaccine Study in Indian Adolescents
1-MIN READ

J&J Applies for Covid-19 Vaccine Study in Indian Adolescents

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had received emergency nod in US in February this year. (Reuters)

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had received emergency nod in US in February this year. (Reuters)

J&J has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its Covid 19 vaccine among Adolescents

Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 20, 2021, 15:48 IST