Joe Biden Announces $100 Million in US Aid for Lebanon, Urges Reforms
Joe Biden Announces $100 Million in US Aid for Lebanon, Urges Reforms

Biden made the announcement at a UN-backed donor conference for Lebanon led by France.

US President Joe Biden, however, added that no "outside assistance will be enough if Lebanon's leaders do not commit to do the hard but necessary work of reforming the economy".

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised $100 million in additional aid for Lebanon as he pressed the crisis-wracked nation to undergo reforms.

“Today I’m announcing nearly a $100 million in new humanitarian assistance," Biden told a UN-backed donor conference for Lebanon led by France.

“But no amount of outside assistance will ever be enough if Lebanon’s leaders do not commit to do the hard but necessary work of reforming the economy and combating corruption," he said.

first published:August 04, 2021, 20:28 IST