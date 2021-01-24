News18 Logo

News18» News»World»After First Phone Call, UK PM Boris Johnson Looks Forward to Working With Joe Biden
1-MIN READ

After First Phone Call, UK PM Boris Johnson Looks Forward to Working With Joe Biden

File photo of US President Joe Biden from the inauguration ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

British PM Boris Johnson's spokeswoman said that the prime minister warmly welcomed the Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with new U.S. President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change after their first phone call.

“The prime minister warmly welcomed the president’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change,” a spokeswoman for Johnson said.

“Building on the UK and U.S.’ long history of cooperation in security and defence, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy.”


