1-MIN READ

Joe Biden Declared Winner in Georgia Vote Recount, First Democrats' Win in State After 3 Decades

Election observers sit in front of the media as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said that the audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election.

The US state of Georgia has completed a manual recount of all the ballots cast there in the presidential election, and the results confirm Joe Biden's win in the state, a local official announced Thursday.

"The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," a statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said.

The confirmation makes Biden the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern US state in almost three decades, despite his rival Donald Trump's claims of fraud.


