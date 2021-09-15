Joe Biden Expresses 'Confidence' in US General Who Secretly Contacted China When Trump 'Lost Control'

President Joe Biden maintains “complete confidence" in the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a book reported that the general secretly contacted China amid worries that Donald Trump was out of control, the White House said Wednesday.

“The president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our constitution," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki did not confirm the report about General Mark Milley but said the period was a time when Trump had “fomented unrest leading to an insurrection and an attack on our nation’s capital on January 6… one of the darkest days in our history."

Meanwhile, Milley said his calls to a Chinese counterpart were a normal part of his duties.

“His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability," Milley’s spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement.

