Joe Biden Gifts Boris Johnson Custom-Made $6,000 Bike, UK PM Gives a Photo Printed From Wikipedia

Amid the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit in the United Kingdom, US President Joe Biden gifted a handmade $ 6,000 bicycle to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In return, Johnson gave the US leader a framed photo from an Edinburgh mural of the black 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and Jill Biden a first-edition copy of “The Apple Tree" by British author Daphne Du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall.

A report in ANI quoted The Philadelphia Inquirer saying that Biden’s gift to Johnson is painted blue with red and white decorations to evoke the British Union Jack and signatures of the two world leaders on the crossbar. The US and British flags are present on the head tube of the bike.

In a Tweet Biden thanked the British PM and said, “The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is stronger than ever."

Johnson also affirmed the strong US-UK ties and said, “The future of the world’s stability and prosperity lies in cooperation between the UK and the US, the closest of partners and the greatest of allies."

Following this weekend’s summit, the Bidens will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle west of London, before heading on to Europe for further summits.

“Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen," Jill Biden said.

“That’s an exciting part of the visit for us. We’ve looked forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here. It’s a beautiful beginning."

