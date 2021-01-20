Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Inauguration: Here's the Complete Schedule of the Ceremony

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to 78-year-old Biden just after the clock strikes 12 (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

Biden will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden. Biden, who will be the oldest president in American history, will deliver his first presidential address to the country shortly after taking the oath.

In the evening, the President will sign executive orders and other presidential actions in the Oval Office and swear in Day One appointees in a virtual ceremony, which will include a pool spray. The President and the Vice President will then deliver remarks during the "Celebrating America" inaugural program.

Here's the complete programme:

7:15 pm (IST): Biden, Harris and her husband and 'Second Gentleman' Douglas Emhoff attend church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

9:00 pm (IST): Biden, Harris and Emhoff arrive at the Capitol.

9:45 pm (IST): Biden, Harris and Emhoff participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

10:30 pm (IST): Biden and Harris are sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and 49th Vice President of the United States, and the former delivers an inaugural address.

12:10 am (IST), Thursday: Biden and Harris review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review.

12:55 am (IST): Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Harris and Emhoff participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

1:45 am (IST): Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Harris and Emhoff receive a Presidential Escort to the White House.

3:45 am (IST): Biden signs executive orders and other presidential actions.

4:15 am (IST): Biden swears in Day One Presidential Appointees in a virtual ceremony.

7:18 am (IST): Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Harris and Emhoff attend the "Celebrating America. inaugural program; Biden and Harris deliver remarks.

8:25 am (IST): Joe and Jill Biden appear on the Blue Room Balcony

5:30 am (IST): Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psalci.