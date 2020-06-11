Joe Biden Releases Eight-Point Plan to Reopen US Economy amid Coronavirus
File photo of Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden.
REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Joe Biden has released an eight-point plan to reopen the US economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is promising to dramatically expand testing for the virus, guarantee federal paid leave for all who get sick and create a national task force to better track the spread of the disease.
The former vice president released the plan Thursday as he held an economic round table with community leaders in Philadelphia.