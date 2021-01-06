Joe Biden Says Americans Want Action, Unity after Likely Senate Win

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed his Democratic Party's likely takeover of the Senate as a sign that Americans want action and made an appeal for bipartisanship.

Biden said he looked forward to working with "Majority Leader" Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat who would take control of the chamber, as he congratulated Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as last results came in from Tuesday's runoff.

"After the past four years, after the election, and after today's election certification proceedings on the Hill, it's time to turn the page," said Biden, whose victory is expected to be certified later Wednesday by Congress although defeated President Donald Trump wants his allies to use the usual formality to overturn his loss.

"The American people demand action and they want unity. I am more optimistic than I ever have been that we can deliver both," Biden said.

Biden immediately called on Congress to do more to provide Covid relief after a package last month provided $600 checks to most Americans.

Democrats, as well as Trump, had supported $2,000 checks but Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had blocked the move.

"I have long said that the bipartisan Covid-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment," Biden said.

"We need urgent action on what comes next, because the Covid-19 crisis hits red states and blue states alike."

Biden also urged the Senate to move quickly to confirm his nominees, especially for key positions such as State, Defense, Treasury and Homeland Security, so his cabinet can get to work as quickly as possible after the January 20 inauguration.